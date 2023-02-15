Le Nozze di Figaro

I particularly love Mozart operas, above all those composed for the De Ponte librettos. This repertoire more than others requires the conductor to pay great attention to the balance between words and music, because the theatrical mechanism can only be balanced successfully with perfect timing, colour and agogics, leaving no space for any significant personalism on the podium. In Mozart, to my mind, it seems that tempo, melos and drama in general are ontological. As a result, here more ever, the conductor becomes a true and proper medium who, when conducting, transmits what is already written down on the page and already perfect before being performed, as if it were the word of a God to whom I personally am truly devoted. I enthusiastically accepted the invitation to debut in Oman at the Royal Opera House Muscat and it is an honour to do so in Giorgio Strehler’s legendary production for Teatro alla Scala, whose orchestra and chorus and Academy singers I will be conducting.”