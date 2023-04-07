Luciano Ganci is Maurizio in a new production of Adriana Lecouvreur in Liège

“Every time I take on a role that I’ve already interpreted in the past, I find it extremely interesting to discover how the director is going to stage it and I enjoy adapting my character’s traits accordingly” says Luciano Ganci. “It is never mere repetition, because the staging becomes part of the opera and contributes to its meaning. This wonderful new production by Arnaud Bernard not only reinforces the performance, it also highlights the concept of the opera itself, creating a dynamic interplay of characters and personalities which make this new staging of Adriana Lecouvreur extremely engaging. Maurizio is back at the marvellous opera house of the Opéra Royal de Wallonie!”