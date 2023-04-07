Luciano Ganci is Maurizio in a new production of Adriana Lecouvreur in Liège

Liège from 11 to 22 April

By
Redazione
-
95

Luciano Ganci sings again as Maurizio
in a new production of

Adriana Lecouvreur by the Opéra Royal de Wallonie

on stage in Liège from 11 to 22 April

Luciano Ganci, who has already performed several times as Maurizio in Adriana Lecouvreur by Cilea, is eagerly awaited in the same role for this new production by the Opéra Royal de Wallonie conducted by Christopher Franklin with stage direction by Arnaud Bernard. Alongside Ganci, Elena Mosuc and Carolina López Moreno sing in turn as Adriana, Mario Cassi as Michonnet, Anna Maria Chiuri and Mattia Denti as the Princess and the Prince de Bouillon.
The premiere on 11 April will be followed by four further performances on 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22 April.
“Every time I take on a role that I’ve already interpreted in the past, I find it extremely interesting to discover how the director is going to stage it and I enjoy adapting my character’s traits accordingly” says Luciano Ganci. “It is never mere repetition, because the staging becomes part of the opera and contributes to its meaning. This wonderful new production by Arnaud Bernard not only reinforces the performance, it also highlights the concept of the opera itself, creating a dynamic interplay of characters and personalities which make this new staging of Adriana Lecouvreur extremely engaging. Maurizio is back at the marvellous opera house of the Opéra Royal de Wallonie!”
Find out more:
www.operaliege.be
www.lucianoganci.it

