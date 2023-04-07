Luciano Ganci is Maurizio in a new production of Adriana Lecouvreur in Liège

Luciano Ganci sings again as Maurizio
in a new production of
Adriana Lecouvreur by the Opéra Royal de Wallonie
on stage in Liège from 11 to 22 April
|Luciano Ganci, who has already performed several times as Maurizio in Adriana Lecouvreur by Cilea, is eagerly awaited in the same role for this new production by the Opéra Royal de Wallonie conducted by Christopher Franklin with stage direction by Arnaud Bernard. Alongside Ganci, Elena Mosuc and Carolina López Moreno sing in turn as Adriana, Mario Cassi as Michonnet, Anna Maria Chiuri and Mattia Denti as the Princess and the Prince de Bouillon.
|The premiere on 11 April will be followed by four further performances on 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22 April.
