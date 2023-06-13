mercoledì, Giugno 14, 2023

Area Riservata

HomeConcertoBenedetta Torre will sing in Mahler’s Fourth Symphony
Concerto

Benedetta Torre will sing in Mahler’s Fourth Symphony

Redazione
By Redazione
0
159

Benedetta Torre will sing in Mahler’s Fourth Symphony
with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra
conducted by Alain Altinoglu

15, 16, 17 June | live broadcasts

Benedetta Torre is eagerly awaited in Germany for three concerts with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra on 15th and 16th June at the Alte Oper Frankfut and on 17th June at the Stadttheater Aschaffenburg. The soprano from Genoa will sing the Symphony No. 4 in G major by Mahler under Maestro Altinoglu. It will be an all-round debut for her: in Mahler’s masterpiece, with the prestigious radio orchestra from Frankfurt and in the two German theatres.
“If a person now asks in amazement what all this means, a child answers him with the fourth movement: This is heavenly life”. Bruno Walter
Benedetta is proud of this opportunity and delighted to be sharing the stage with Seong-Jin Cho (who will play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2), adding “I’m eager to lend my voice to the final movement of Mahler’s marvellous fourth symphony, in the Lied that depicts the amazing vision, full of imagery, that a child has of Heaven. It’s a poem of wondrous innocence, set within a late romantic musical narrative in total harmony with the spirit of the piece, full of sweetness and moments of sudden elan. The addition of this symphonic milestone to my repertoire is an interesting step in my career in terms both of vocality and of musical interpretation. I’m happy to be singing for the first time in this symphony under conductor Maestro Alain Altinoglu, whose inspired, sensitive conducting I’ve already had the opportunity to appreciate when I sang for him last year in the Puccini trilogy at the Théâtre de la Monnaie”.
The concert on 16th June will be radio broadcast live on Hr2-kulture at 8 p.m. whereas Mahler’s Symphony will also be video streamed live on the orchestra website and YouTube and Facebook channels starting at 9 p.m.. There will be a repeat broadcast of the same concert on 27th June, again on Hr2-kulture, at 8 p.m..
Find out more:
www.hr-sinfonieorchester.de/hr-sinfoniekonzert
www.stadttheater-aschaffenburg.de/hr-sinfonieorchester
Previous article
A Ghost Story,
Next article
NAUFRAGHI SENZA VOLTO
Redazione
Redazionehttp://www.teatrionline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

PRIVACY

Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy

Email: redazione@teatrionline.com

SOCIAL

© A.C.I.D.I. Associazione Culturale Informazione Diffusione Innovazione APS - Codice Fiscale 94310120483 - Via Jacopo Nardi 21 - 50132 Firenze