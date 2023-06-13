Benedetta Torre will sing in Mahler’s Fourth Symphony

Benedetta is proud of this opportunity and delighted to be sharing the stage with Seong-Jin Cho (who will play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2), adding “I’m eager to lend my voice to the final movement of Mahler’s marvellous fourth symphony, in the Lied that depicts the amazing vision, full of imagery, that a child has of Heaven. It’s a poem of wondrous innocence, set within a late romantic musical narrative in total harmony with the spirit of the piece, full of sweetness and moments of sudden elan. The addition of this symphonic milestone to my repertoire is an interesting step in my career in terms both of vocality and of musical interpretation. I’m happy to be singing for the first time in this symphony under conductor Maestro Alain Altinoglu, whose inspired, sensitive conducting I’ve already had the opportunity to appreciate when I sang for him last year in the Puccini trilogy at the Théâtre de la Monnaie”. The concert on 16th June will be radio broadcast live on Hr2-kulture at 8 p.m. whereas Mahler’s Symphony will also be video streamed live on the orchestra website and YouTube and Facebook channels starting at 9 p.m.. There will be a repeat broadcast of the same concert on 27th June, again on Hr2-kulture, at 8 p.m..