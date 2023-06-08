Ernesto Petti, one of the best-known emerging baritones in the international opera world, will debut on 13th June as Rigoletto at the Sydney Opera House, his first time singing in Australia. Ernesto Petti, who was born in Salerno and lives in a small town on the Côte d’Azur, has told us of his excitement at being honoured with this double debut, adding “Rigoletto is a role that I have looked forward to for a long time because it has a special place in a baritone’s career, in terms both of its vocal demands and of the psychological, on-stage and musical challenges it presents. What strikes me most about this character is the way he is condemned to suffer and this, in my view, is the thread that runs through the entire story. Rigoletto is aware that he is condemned, and this leads to the anger and frustration that stretch the vocal, physical and emotional skills of the artist performing in this role”. Rigoletto, conducted by Renato Palumbo, will be on stage until 26th June at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, in the original Opera Australia production which has already won over audiences for its sets and costumes by Michael Yeargan inspired by La Dolce Vita and for its stage direction by Elijah Moshinsky, now revived by Shane Placentino.