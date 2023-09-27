|
Benedetta Torre returns to the Teatro alla Scala
as Susanna in Strehler’s Le nozze di Figaro
30 Sept – 20 Oct | live on LaScalaTv
|
|
| Prominent among the operas that have helped make the Teatro alla Scala legend is certainly Giorgio Strehler’s 1981 production of Le nozze di Figaro, with sets by Ezio Frigerio, costumes by Franca Squarciapino and Riccardo Muti leading the orchestra. La Scala reprises this classic from 30th September to 20th October calling Andrés Orozco-Estrada to the podium and assembling a great cast comprised of Luca Micheletti (Figaro), Ildebrando D’Arcangelo (Conte), Olga Bezsmertna (Contessa) and Benedetta Torre (Susanna).
|
|
|
|Soprano Benedetta Torre – considered one of the most interesting interpreters of the Mozart repertoire of her generation – returns to the Milanese theatre after the Donizetti “jump-in” debut in 2021, this time to tackle one of her most beloved roles: “Singing as Susanna at La Scala is a dream come true. As a convinced Mozart enthusiast, the opportunity to bring this role, which is so much my own and has already given me such great satisfaction, to the temple of opera, is something magical of which I’m extremely proud. This opportunity is all the more amazing because this is Giorgio Strehler’s legendary production, which has already showcased some of the leading singers and conductors. As you know, this staging has a fantastic stage set and costumes, fully immersed in the world of the 1700s, yet not static at all. The relationships between characters are clear and purposeful, and the stagecraft passed down to us by Strehler is palpable. Nothing is left to chance. Everything is fully balanced, as any performance should be. . What can I say about this Susanna? My colleagues on stage have also told me that I manage to find new nuances every time. She’s still the fascinating “special servant” that we know, resourceful, intelligent and astute, yet with great integrity and spontaneity that make her unique, but in this case I felt a stronger than usual urge to highlight the relationship she has forged with Figaro, of true love in actions and complicity, countering any fascination the Count might inspire that is, however, tainted by his abuse of the power he holds over her. And here, the lesson from Beaumarchais, who mocks the social classes, showing servants to be more genteel and intelligent than their masters, resonates without mercy.
I’m sharing the stage with wonderful colleagues, but I’d like to mention two in particular. Luca Micheletti (as Figaro) and I have again found the complicity we created in Florence during the other legendary production of Le Nozze, the one by Miller. I am equally honoured to be singing alongside Ildebrando D’Arcangelo as the Count, a great artist with an incomparable voice (and one of the idols of my early experience listening to opera, particularly Mozart).
At the helm, with an infallible hand and great musical sensitivity, we have Maestro Andrés Orozco-Estrada, to whom I’d like to express my gratitude for letting me live the magic of Mozart so positively.”
|One hour before the start of each performance, an introductory conference on the opera held by Elisabetta Fava will take place in the theatre foyer.
|
|
| Tra gli spettacoli che hanno costruito la leggenda del Teatro alla Scala c’è sicuramente l’allestimento delle Nozze di Figaro firmato da Giorgio Strehler nel 1981 con le scene di Ezio Frigerio, i costumi di Franca Squarciapino e la direzione di Riccardo Muti. La Scala ripropone questo classico dal 30 settembre al 20 ottobre chiamando sul podio Andrés Orozco-Estrada e schierando un grande cast formato da Luca Micheletti (Figaro), Ildebrando D’Arcangelo (Conte), Olga Bezsmertna (Contessa) e Benedetta Torre (Susanna).
|
|
|
|Il soprano Benedetta Torre – considerata una delle più interessanti interpreti mozartiane della sua generazione – torna al teatro meneghino dopo il debutto donizettiano “jump-in” del 2021, questa volta per affrontare una delle sue parti più amate: «Cantare come Susanna alla Scala significa realizzare un sogno: da incallita mozartiana, potere portare anche qui, nel tempio della lirica, una parte che sento profondamente mia e che mi ha già dato tante soddisfazioni, è qualcosa di magico del quale sono molto orgogliosa. Ed è ancora più straordinaria questa occasione, perché la produzione è quella storica di Giorgio Strehler, che ha visto già protagonisti alcuni dei maggiori interpreti e direttori d’orchestra. È un allestimento stupendo, come sapete, sia nelle scene che nei costumi; un’immersione totale nel mondo settecentesco, lungi però dall’essere statica. Le relazioni tra i personaggi sono efficaci e chiare, il lavoro teatrale che ha lasciato in eredità Strehler è palpabile, nulla è abbandonato al caso, sempre in quell’equilibrio generale che è una delle sigle dello spettacolo.
Che dire di questa Susanna? Anche a seconda della sensibilità dei colleghi con cui mi trovo sul palco, trovo ogni volta nuove sfumature. È sempre l’affascinante “serva speciale” che conosciamo, piena di risorse, intelligente e scaltra, con una grande integrità e una spontaneità che la rendono unica, ma in questo caso ho sentito ancora di più l’esigenza di sottolineare il rapporto elettivo che ha con Figaro, dell’amore vero nei gesti e nella complicità, in contrapposizione alla fascinazione che potrebbe suscitare il Conte che è però inquinata dal sopruso del suo potere su di lei. E qui risuona implacabile le lezione di Beaumarchais che si burla delle classi sociali, mostrando i servi più signori e intelligenti dei loro padroni.
Condivido il palco con colleghi meravigliosi ma ne cito due in particolare. Con Luca Micheletti di nuovo come Figaro abbiamo ritrovato la complicità creatasi già a Firenze nell’altra storica produzione delle Nozze, quella di Miller. Sono egualmente onorata di cantare al fianco di Ildebrando D’Arcangelo nei panni del Conte, un grande artista con una voce unica (e uno degli idoli dei miei primi ascolti, soprattutto mozartiani).
Siamo guidati con gesto infallibile e grande sensibilità musicale dal Maestro Andrés Orozco-Estrada al quale esprimo la mia gratitudine per farmi vivere al meglio la magia mozartiana».
|Sono previste sette recite (30 settembre e 4, 7, 10, 13, 17, 20 ottobre), già tutte sold out, quella del 17 ottobre alle 19.15 sarà trasmessa in live streaming su LaScalaTv.
|Un’ora prima dell’inizio di ogni recita, presso il ridotto delle Gallerie, si terrà una conferenza introduttiva all’opera tenuta da Elisabetta Fava.
|Photo © Mattia Di Pasquale
Stage photo © Michele Monasta (Susanna, Teatro del Maggio 2022)
|
|