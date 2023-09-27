Benedetta Torre returns to the Teatro alla Scala as Susanna in Strehler’s Le nozze di Figaro

Prominent among the operas that have helped make the Teatro alla Scala legend is certainly Giorgio Strehler’s 1981 production of Le nozze di Figaro, with sets by Ezio Frigerio, costumes by Franca Squarciapino and Riccardo Muti leading the orchestra. La Scala reprises this classic from 30th September to 20th October calling Andrés Orozco-Estrada to the podium and assembling a great cast comprised of Luca Micheletti (Figaro), Ildebrando D’Arcangelo (Conte), Olga Bezsmertna (Contessa) and Benedetta Torre (Susanna). Soprano Benedetta Torre – considered one of the most interesting interpreters of the Mozart repertoire of her generation – returns to the Milanese theatre after the Donizetti “jump-in” debut in 2021, this time to tackle one of her most beloved roles: “Singing as Susanna at La Scala is a dream come true. As a convinced Mozart enthusiast, the opportunity to bring this role, which is so much my own and has already given me such great satisfaction, to the temple of opera, is something magical of which I’m extremely proud. This opportunity is all the more amazing because this is Giorgio Strehler’s legendary production, which has already showcased some of the leading singers and conductors. As you know, this staging has a fantastic stage set and costumes, fully immersed in the world of the 1700s, yet not static at all. The relationships between characters are clear and purposeful, and the stagecraft passed down to us by Strehler is palpable. Nothing is left to chance. Everything is fully balanced, as any performance should be. . What can I say about this Susanna? My colleagues on stage have also told me that I manage to find new nuances every time. She’s still the fascinating “special servant” that we know, resourceful, intelligent and astute, yet with great integrity and spontaneity that make her unique, but in this case I felt a stronger than usual urge to highlight the relationship she has forged with Figaro, of true love in actions and complicity, countering any fascination the Count might inspire that is, however, tainted by his abuse of the power he holds over her. And here, the lesson from Beaumarchais, who mocks the social classes, showing servants to be more genteel and intelligent than their masters, resonates without mercy.

I’m sharing the stage with wonderful colleagues, but I’d like to mention two in particular. Luca Micheletti (as Figaro) and I have again found the complicity we created in Florence during the other legendary production of Le Nozze, the one by Miller. I am equally honoured to be singing alongside Ildebrando D’Arcangelo as the Count, a great artist with an incomparable voice (and one of the idols of my early experience listening to opera, particularly Mozart).

At the helm, with an infallible hand and great musical sensitivity, we have Maestro Andrés Orozco-Estrada, to whom I’d like to express my gratitude for letting me live the magic of Mozart so positively.” Seven performances are scheduled (30 September and 4, 7, 10, 13, 17, 20 October), already all sold out, with the one on 17th October at 7:15 p.m. broadcast live on LaScalaTv. One hour before the start of each performance, an introductory conference on the opera held by Elisabetta Fava will take place in the theatre foyer.