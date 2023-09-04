A tutti i soci e simpatizzanti

Segnaliamo le nostre scelte sugli eventi più interessanti (dal punto di vista dei rapporti fra Italia e USA) nei programmi del “Festival delle Associazioni Culturali Fiorentine“ e delle celebrazioni a Lucca “1923-2023 cento anni dell’Aeronautica Militare. In volo verso il futuro” .

Di ambedue le manifestazioni alleghiamo comunque anche il programma e calendario completo: ulteriori informazioni potete averle direttamente dagli amici organizzatori.

“Festival delle Associazioni Culturali Fiorentine” dal 1° al 21 settembre

Come da locandina allegata, gli infaticabili amici del Montecatini International Short Film Festival ci danno la possibilità di partecipare (gratuitamente in posti riservati) a:

serata inaugurale del 4 settembre al Teatro della Pergola dalle 16.15’ : concerto lirico e spettacolo teatrale . Chi desidera intervenire dia conferma IMMEDIATA direttamente a prenotazione.festivalfirenze@gmail.com o ai recapiti indicati o anche a questo nostro indirizzo

Villa medicea della Petraia venerdì 15 settembre (16.15’ “Modelli culturali per lo sviluppo della pace fra i popoli” – 17.30’ Dance Art Performance – rinfresco ) . Posti limitati, richiesta conferma, RSVP, grazie.

Lucca “1923-2023 cento anni dell’Aeronautica Militare” “In volo verso il futuro”

Sabato 16 settembre alle ore 17:00 il Presidente del 67° Club Frecce Tricolori sarà presente alla presentazione della prima biografia ragionata di Carlo Del Prete, eroe senza tempo e temerario trasvolatore : postazione di oculus per volo virtuale (a cura Ufficio Storico AM) – 16:00 – spalti delle Mura prospicienti la Mostra: lancio paracadutisti – 17:00 Presentazione della biografia di Carlo del Prete (intervengono l’autore Paolo Pescucci, il colonnello Carlo Paciaroni e Alessandra del Prete – modera Susanne E. L. Probst) . Anche questo evento, come quasi tutti gli altri in programma a Lucca, ben si inquadra nelle iniziative promosse dalle benemerite Associazioni che ricordano la presenza dell’Esercito italiano lungo la Linea Gotica e nei teatri di battaglia della Guerra di Liberazione accanto agli Alleati Americani (ottantesimo anniversario 1943-2023) . Ciò anche in vista della redazione della preziosa bilingue “Guida della memoria” (diffusa in America grazie alla capillare rete della US Commission for Preservation of American Heritage Abroad) che ricorderà tutti i monumenti e musei sulla Linea Gotica.

== SAVE THE DATE(s) ==

fino all’11 settembre: tutti i giorni dalle 16 alle 19 “Mostra Arte contemporanea” alla SS Annunziata

=====

L’Istituto del Nastro Azzurro di Arezzo-Siena ha organizzato la cerimonia commemorativa di sabato 9 settembre alle ore 11.00’ al Cimitero Comunale di Pozzo della Chiana (AR)in memoria del Ten. Giuseppe Rimbotti, Medaglia d’Oro al Valor Militare nel corso della guerra di Liberazione (9 settembre 1943) . La manifestazione fa seguito all’intitolazione toponomastica dello scorso 12 maggio e alle iniziative che ricordano la presenza dell’Esercito italiano nei teatri di battaglia della Guerra di Liberazione accanto agli Alleati Americani, lungo la Linea Gotica .

=====

Come leggete nel programma completo allegato, al Festival 2023 delle Associazioni Culturali Fiorentine partecipa in particolare anche l’ANMIG di Firenze: martedì 12 settembre con un ricordo di Divo Savelli e l’apertura straordinaria del proprio archivio storico; giovedì 21 settembre con un intervento del Presidente, dottor Alessandro Sardelli, in occasione della Giornata internazionale per la Pace

=====

Sabato 16 – domenica 17 ore 16 : al Cimitero Militare della Futa underweARTheatre presenta “Salomè” liberamente tratto dal testo di

Oscar Wilde

=====

11 agosto 2024 alle 5.32’ “concerto all’alba” a Ravello belvedere villa Ruffolo

ATTENZIONE comunicazione di servizio ai soci e simpatizzanti

Possiamo provvedere noi a ricercare e prenotare i biglietti di quasi tutti gli spettacoli dei principali Teatri toscani (Teatro Romano, Verdi, Pergola, Maggio …) anticipando i relativi costi . La nostra segreteria è a disposizione per assicurare buoni posti nelle prime file alle migliori condizioni un efficiente ticket service a favore dei soci e simpatizzanti. Si precisa che saranno acquistati biglietti SOLO a seguito di conferma scritta a questo indirizzo (indicando le eventuali riduzioni cui hanno diritto come over ’65 o soci di associazioni o giovani studenti) .

To all Members & Friends!

We hereby point out our choices on the most interesting events (from the point of view of relationships between Italy and the USA) within the “Florentine Cultural Associations Festival” and the celebrations in Lucca “1923-2023 Italian Air Force’s 100th Anniversary – Flying to the Future”. We also hereby enclose the complete program and calendar of both events: further information can be obtained directly from the organizing friends.

=====

“Festival of Florentine Cultural Associations” from 1st to 21st September

As per the attached poster, the indefatigable friends of the Montecatini International Short Film Festival give us the opportunity to participate (free of charge in reserved seats) in:

opening night on Monday, September 4th at the Teatro della Pergola from 4.15pm: opera Concert and theatrical show. Those wishing to intervene, please give IMMEDIATE confirmation directly to booking.festivalfirenze@gmail.com or to the contact details indicated or also to this our address

Medici Villa della Petraia Friday, September 15th (16.15′ “Cultural models for the development of peace among peoples” – 17.30′ Dance Art Performance – refreshments) . Limited places, confirmation request, RSVP, thank you.

Lucca “1923-2023 Italian Air Force’s 100th Anniversary “Flying to the Future”

On Saturday 16 September at 17:00, the President of the 67th Frecce Tricolori Club will attend the presentation of the first annotated biography of Carlo Del Prete, the timeless hero and reckless aviator: oculus station for virtual flight (by Ufficio Storico AM ) – 16:00 – terraces of the Walls facing the paratrooper launch exhibition – 17:00 Presentation of the biography of Carlo del Prete (the author Paolo Pescucci, Colonel Carlo Paciaroni and Alessandra del Prete participate – moderator Susanne E. L. Probst) . This event too, like almost all the others scheduled in Lucca, fits in well with the initiatives promoted by the praiseworthy Associations which recall the presence of the Italian Army along the Gothic Line and in the battlefields of the War of Liberation alongside the American Allies (eightieth anniversary 1943-2023) . This also in view of the preparation of the precious bilingual “Memory Guide” (circulated in America thanks to the widespread network of the US Commission for the Preservation of American Heritage Abroad) which will remember all the monuments and museums on the Gothic Line.

=== SAVE THE DATE(S) ==

until 11 September : every day from 4 to 7 pm “Contemporary Art Exhibition” at the SS Annunziata

=====

The Arezzo-Siena Nastro Azzurro Institute reminds the memorial ceremony of Saturday 9 September at 11.00 am at the Municipal Cemetery of Pozzo della Chiana (AR) in memory of Ten. Giuseppe Rimbotti, Gold Medal for Military Valor during the War of Liberation (September 9, 1943) . The event follows the toponymic title of last May 12 and the initiatives promoted by the praiseworthy Associations that recall the presence of the Italian Army in the battle theaters of the War of Liberation next to the American Allies, along the Gothic).

=====

As you can read in the complete attached program, the ANMIG of Florence will also participate in the 2023 Festival of the Florentine Cultural Associations in particular on the following days: Tuesday 12 September, with a memory by Divo Savelli and with the extraordinary opening of its historical archive; Thursday 21 September, with a speech by the President, Dr. Alessandro Sardelli, on the occasion of the International Day of Peace.

=====

Saturday 16 – Sunday 17 at 16 : at the Futa Military Cemetery underweARTheatre presents “Salomè” freely adapted from the text by Oscar Wilde

=====

11 August 2024 at 5.32 am “concert at dawn” in Ravello belvedere villa Ruffolo

PLEASE NOTE: service communication to members and sympathizers

We can take care of searching and booking tickets for almost all the shows of the main Tuscan theaters (Teatro Romano, Verdi, Pergola, Maggio …) also anticipating the relative costs. Our secretariat is available to ensure good seats in the front rows at the best conditions and an efficient ticket service for members and sympathizers. It should be noted that tickets will be purchased ONLY following written confirmation to this address (indicating any reductions to which they are entitled as over 65s or association members or young students)