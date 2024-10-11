Musica

Enrico Onofri conducts the Theresia Orchestra

14 October | Nova Gorica

14 October | Nova Gorica
Portrait © Florian Ganslmeier Second photo © Theresia Orchestra
in an all-Mozart programme
14 October | Nova Gorica

 
🇬🇧 On 14th October, as part of an artist residency, Enrico Onofri will conduct the Theresia Orchestra for the first time. Founded in 2012, this youth ensemble focuses exclusively on classical repertoire and promotes performances using period instruments. This concert also marks the opening of the new musical season at Kulturni dom in Nova Gorica, the European Capital of Culture 2025.
The evening’s programme, titled Mozart Alpha & Omega, is particularly engaging, featuring both Mozart’s first and last symphonies. “Juxtaposing Mozart’s first and last symphonic works – says Maestro Onofri – was an idea that had been in my mind for some time. Not to compare their style and content: in fact, it would be a sterile operation without being able to examine simultaneously the entire path that Mozart travelled in the twenty-four years between his First Symphony and the Jupiter. However, I thought it would be interesting to demonstrate to the audience how the quality of writing and musical ideas – despite the enormous difference between the two works – remains a constant of the composer, from his childhood to the last years of his life. There is also a small curiosity that unites them, which has sparked speculation, but is the result of a coincidence due to the contrapuntal pattern in one of the movements of the piece, rather than Mozart’s specific intention, and thus a purely programmatic divertissement. In the Andante of the First Symphony, the theme of the final movement of the Jupiter Symphony appears, entrusted to the horns, which is also the theme of the Credo of the Mass KV197, itself taken from a Gregorian motif – in the case of the Mass, however, the connection with the Jupiter is probably no coincidence.”
🇮🇹 Il 14 ottobre, nell’ambito di una residenza artistica, Enrico Onofri dirige per la prima volta la Theresia Orchestra, organico giovanile fondato nel 2012, che si concentra esclusivamente sul repertorio del periodo classico e promuove l’esecuzione su strumenti d’epoca. Questo concerto segna anche l’inaugurazione della nuova stagione musicale presso il Kulturni dom a Nova Gorica, Capitale europea della cultura 2025.
Il programma della serata, dal titolo Mozart Alfa & Omega, è particolarmente interessante in quanto prevede l’esecuzione della prima e dell’ultima sinfonia di Mozart. «Accostare il primo e l’ultimo lavoro sinfonico di Mozart – afferma il Maestro Onofri – era un’idea che mi stuzzicava da tempo, ma non per metterne a confronto lo stile e i contenuti: sarebbe infatti un’operazione sterile, senza poter esaminare al contempo l’intero cammino percorso da Mozart nei ventiquattro anni che separano la prima sinfonia dalla Jupiter. Tuttavia, ho ritenuto che fosse interessante mostrare al pubblico come la qualità della scrittura e delle idee musicali – nonostante l’enorme differenza tra le due opere – sia una costante del compositore, dall’infanzia fino agli ultimi anni di vita. Vi è inoltre una piccola curiosità che le accomuna, su cui si è speculato, ma che è frutto di una coincidenza dovuta all’andamento contrappuntistico in uno dei movimenti del brano, più che di una precisa volontà di Mozart, e dunque un puro divertissement programmatico: nell’Andante della prima sinfonia appare, affidato ai corni, il tema del movimento finale della sinfonia Jupiter, che è anche il tema del Credo della Messa KV197, tratto a sua volta da un motivo gregoriano – nel caso della messa invece, il collegamento con la Jupiter probabilmente non è una coincidenza».
Find out more:
www.enricoonofri.it
www.kulturnidom-ng.si/it/events
To read Maestro’s interview on the Theresia Orchestra blog:
www.theresia.online/enrico-onofri-a-youth-orchestra-is-a-mirror-of-ideas

Portrait © Florian Ganslmeier
Second photo © Theresia Orchestra

