Tosca at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

SEASON OPENING 21, 24, 26 October with live broadcasts by Rai Clicca qui per la news in italiano In this year dedicated to Puccini, filled with celebrations at major theatres worldwide, I have already had the honour of making my debut as Tosca in a theatre where I feel at home, the Bayerische Staatsoper. Now I’m about to sing in the same role for the first time in Italy, in a concert performance for the opening of the season at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia on 21st, 24th and 26th October. Our Tosca is making history in various ways: Maestro Daniel Harding is making his debut as Musical Director of the Santa Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus, and also his debut conducting this opera; it is the first concert performance of the opera on the official programme of the Accademia; and it is the beginning of a partnership with the prestigious record label Deutsche Grammophon. Nonetheless, there is a long history of recordings of Tosca by the Santa Cecilia ensembles and an extremely prestigious one too, bearing the testimony of Renata Tebaldi, Birgit Nilsson, Franco Corelli and Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau. I feel the responsibility but, more than that, the honour of having been called upon for a project which means so much to the Accademia di Santa Cecilia. A further point of interest for me is the fact that this is a concert performance of Tosca. My debut on stage a few months ago, involving weeks of rehearsals, gave me the time and space to build the character from a theatrical perspective and refine her vocally, and now I’m looking forward to this concert performance which will allow me to immerse myself in-depth in Puccini’s score, free from having to express myself theatrically, despite being instinctively inclined to give extra force to the narrative through gesture and facial expression. I’m taking on this great challenge alongside colleagues of the calibre of Jonathan Tetelman and Ludovic Tézier, with a world-leading orchestra and chorus, in Rome, one of my adoptive cities, and in the most Roman of operas, Italian by virtue of history and international by virtue of its artistic qualities. Arde a Tosca nel sangue il folle amor! And it is for this reason too that she has lived on for over a century in theatres all over the world thanks to Puccini’s music. The concert on 21st October will be broadcast live at 8.30 p.m. on Rai Radio 3 and at 9.15 p.m. by Rai Cultura on Rai 5. Further information: www.santacecilia.it/tosca- puccini-daniel-harding/