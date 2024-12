Annalisa Stroppa returns to the Gran Teatre del Liceu after nearly ten years to sing as Suzuki in Madama Butterfly. The opera, featuring three star-studded casts, will be staged from 9th to 28th December and will close Barcelona’s Puccini year. Annalisa will perform in the shows on 9th, 13th, 16th, 20th, 23rd and 27th December. The performance on 16th December will be broadcast live by Catalunya Música. “In my career, I have voiced this key character in Puccini’s masterpiece about fifty times — says Stroppa ahead of the premiere. Suzuki is the most positive, the most loyal, yet also the most disillusioned figure. She serves her Cio Cio-san with Japanese devotion, once again demonstrating Puccini’s deep empathy for the most vulnerable in society, to whom he gives the strongest load of humanity. I am therefore happy to commemorate “my” Puccini centenary with this noble character and in this prestigious theatre, which has meant so much to me in my artistic journey.” On 18th December at 6 p.m., Annalisa Stroppa and tenor Celso Albelo will be guests of the Amics del Liceu for a conversation about their personal connection to the world of opera, and in particular, to Madama Butterfly.