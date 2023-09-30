RomaEuropa Festival, gli eventi dal 30 settembre all’8 ottobre

Proseguono gli appuntamenti del RomaEuropa Festival: ecco gli eventi in scena dal 30 settembre all’8 ottobre
Fino all’1 ottobre | TEATRO
(30.09 h 16 e 21; 1.10 h 16)
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone”
Omaggio a Peter Brook
Peter Brook / Marie Hélène Estienne
Tempest Project
Fino all’1 ottobre | DANZA
(30.09 – h 19 | 01.10 – h 16 e h 21)
Teatro Argentina
Akram Khan Company
Jungle Book reimagined
Fino all’1 ottobre – h 21 | DANZA-DIGITAL
Mattatoio
Choy Ka Fai
Unbearable Darkness
1 ottobre – h 19.30 | TALK-DIGITAL
Mattatoio
Choy Ka Fai
Sometimes I See The Future
30 settembre – 1 ottobre | TEATRO
(30.09 – h 20 | 01.10 – h 18)
Mattatoio
Elli Papakonstantinou
The Bacchae
30 settembre – h 15-19 | DESIGN
Mattatoio
Design Talks
a cura di studio Mistaker con NABA, FISCHIO
2 ottobre – h 21 | MUSICA
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone”
Sentieri Selvaggi
La camera di Franco. Composizioni di Franco Battiato 1977-78
3-4 ottobre – h 20 | TEATRO
Teatro Argentina
Milo Rau / NTGent
Antigone in Amazzonia
4-5 ottobre – h 20 | TEATRO
Mattatoio
Princess Isatu Hassan Bangura / NTGent
Great Apes Of the West Coast
4 ottobre – h 21 | DIGITAL-MUSICA
Alcazar
Valentina Magaletti
A Queer Anthology of Drums
5 ottobre – h 21 | MUSICA
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone”
Plaid
Feorm Falorx live
DAL 6 ALL’8 OTTOBRE | DIGITAL
DIGITALIVE (IL FOCUS DEL ROMAEUROPA FESTIVAL SULLE CULTURE DIGITALI)
Mattatoio
6 ottobre
RUFA – ROME UNIVERSITY OF FINE ARTS RUFA VR PROJECT – Resurgo – Daath – Ex-posure, no actions (fino all’8 ottobre) – (6.10 – h 18-21 | 7.10 – h 18-21 | 8.10 – h 15-19)
Erinni – Cyber Witchcraft – h 19
Ginevra Petrozzi – Digital Esoterism (fino al 7 ottobre) – h 20
Riccardo La Foresta – Drummophone – h21
NONE – Nuovo Mondo – h 22
7 ottobre
Cosimo Damiano – Quarto Vuoto live – h 21
SPIME.IM – The Grey Line live – h 22
Arssalendo – Bianca Peruzzi – Special live show- h 23
Anna Maria Monteverdi – Antonino Pizzo – ADV – Arti digitali dal vivo (fino all’8 ottobre) – (7.10 – h 17 | 8.10 – h 15:30)
8 ottobre
Re:Humanism – Luca Pagan Retraining Bodies – h 18
Re:Humanism – Albert.DATA – Slowly Fading into Data – h 19
7-8 ottobre | DANZA
Teatro Argentina
Kat Válastur / Pleiades Vocal Group
Diana, even
8 ottobre | MUSICA
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone”
Ben Frost
feat. Greg Kubacki & Tarik Barri live av Noémi Büchi live
Live