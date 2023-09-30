sabato, Settembre 30, 2023

Area Riservata

HomeFestival/RassegnaRomaEuropa Festival, gli eventi dal 30 settembre all'8 ottobre
Festival/RassegnaRoma

RomaEuropa Festival, gli eventi dal 30 settembre all’8 ottobre

Gli appuntamenti della settimana

Redazione Roma
By Redazione Roma
0
45

Proseguono gli appuntamenti del RomaEuropa Festival: ecco gli eventi in scena dal 30 settembre all’8 ottobre

Fino all’1 ottobre | TEATRO
(30.09 h 16 e 21; 1.10 h 16)
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone”
Omaggio a Peter Brook
Peter Brook / Marie Hélène Estienne
Tempest Project

Fino all’1 ottobre | DANZA
(30.09 – h 19 | 01.10 – h 16 e h 21)
Teatro Argentina
Akram Khan Company
Jungle Book reimagined

Fino all’1 ottobre – h 21 | DANZA-DIGITAL
Mattatoio
Choy Ka Fai
Unbearable Darkness

1 ottobre – h 19.30 | TALK-DIGITAL
Mattatoio
Choy Ka Fai
Sometimes I See The Future

30 settembre – 1 ottobre | TEATRO
(30.09 – h 20 | 01.10 – h 18)
Mattatoio
Elli Papakonstantinou
The Bacchae

30 settembre – h 15-19 | DESIGN
Mattatoio
Design Talks
a cura di studio Mistaker con NABA, FISCHIO

2 ottobre – h 21 | MUSICA
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone”
Sentieri Selvaggi
La camera di Franco. Composizioni di Franco Battiato 1977-78

3-4 ottobre – h 20 | TEATRO
Teatro Argentina
Milo Rau / NTGent
Antigone in Amazzonia

4-5 ottobre – h 20 | TEATRO
Mattatoio
Princess Isatu Hassan Bangura / NTGent
Great Apes Of the West Coast

4 ottobre – h 21 | DIGITAL-MUSICA
Alcazar
Valentina Magaletti
A Queer Anthology of Drums

5 ottobre – h 21 | MUSICA
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone”
Plaid
Feorm Falorx live

DAL 6 ALL’8 OTTOBRE | DIGITAL

DIGITALIVE (IL FOCUS DEL ROMAEUROPA FESTIVAL SULLE CULTURE DIGITALI)

Mattatoio

6 ottobre

RUFA – ROME UNIVERSITY OF FINE ARTS RUFA VR PROJECT – Resurgo – Daath – Ex-posure, no actions (fino all’8 ottobre) – (6.10 – h 18-21 | 7.10 – h 18-21 | 8.10 – h 15-19)

Erinni – Cyber Witchcraft – h 19

Ginevra Petrozzi – Digital Esoterism (fino al 7 ottobre) – h 20

Riccardo La Foresta – Drummophone – h21

NONE – Nuovo Mondo – h 22

7 ottobre

Cosimo Damiano – Quarto Vuoto live – h 21

SPIME.IM – The Grey Line live – h 22

Arssalendo – Bianca Peruzzi – Special live show- h 23

Anna Maria Monteverdi – Antonino Pizzo – ADV – Arti digitali dal vivo (fino all’8 ottobre) – (7.10 – h 17 | 8.10 – h 15:30)

8 ottobre

Re:Humanism – Luca Pagan Retraining Bodies – h 18

Re:Humanism – Albert.DATA – Slowly Fading into Data – h 19

7-8 ottobre | DANZA
Teatro Argentina
Kat Válastur / Pleiades Vocal Group
Diana, even

8 ottobre | MUSICA
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone”
Ben Frost
feat. Greg Kubacki & Tarik Barri live av Noémi Büchi live
Live

Previous article
Concerti del Quirinale, Concerto per Giovanbattista
Next article
Fondazione Musica per Roma, gli eventi dal 1 all’8 ottobre
Redazione Roma
Redazione Roma
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

PRIVACY

Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy

Email: redazione@teatrionline.com

SOCIAL

© A.C.I.D.I. Associazione Culturale Informazione Diffusione Innovazione APS - Codice Fiscale 94310120483 - Via Jacopo Nardi 21 - 50132 Firenze