RomaEuropa Festival, gli eventi della settimana

Spazio agli appuntamenti del RomaEuropa Festival della settimana: ecco gli eventi dal 26 settembre al 1° ottobre in scena a Roma.
Dal 26 settembre al 1° ottobre | TEATRO
(26-27.09 – h 20 | 28-29.09 – h 21 | 30.09 – h 16 e h 21 | 01.10 – h 16)
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone” – Sala Petrassi
Omaggio a Peter Brook
Peter Brook / Marie Hélène Estienne
Tempest Project
Dal 27 settembre al 1° ottobre | VR PERFORMANCE
(27-28.09 – h 18.30 e 20.30 | 29.09 – h 17 e 19 | 01.10 – h 10.30, 12.30, 15 e 17)
Mattatoio
Mauro Lamanna e Aguilera Justiniano
Real Heroes
Dal 28 settembre al 1° ottobre | DANZA
(28-29.09 – h 20 | 30.09 – h 19 | 01.10 – h 16 e h 21)
Teatro Argentina
Akram Khan Company
Jungle Book reimagined
Dal 29 settembre al 1° ottobre – h 21 | DANZA-DIGITAL
Mattatoio
Choy Ka Fai
Umbearable Darkness
1 ottobre – h 19.30 | TALK-DIGITAL
Mattatoio
Choy Ka Fai
Sometimes I See The Future
30 settembre – h. 15-19 | DESIGN
Mattatoio
Design Talks
a cura di studio Mistaker con NABA, FISCHIO
Dal 30 settembre al 1° ottobre | TEATRO
(30.09 – h 20 | 01.10 – h 18)
Mattatoio
Elli Papakonstantinou
The Bacchae