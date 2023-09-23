domenica, Settembre 24, 2023

Area Riservata

HomeFestival/RassegnaRomaEuropa Festival, gli eventi della settimana
Festival/RassegnaRoma

RomaEuropa Festival, gli eventi della settimana

Gli eventi della settimana del festival in scena a Roma

Redazione Roma
By Redazione Roma
0
70

Spazio agli appuntamenti del RomaEuropa Festival della settimana: ecco gli eventi dal 26 settembre al 1° ottobre in scena a Roma. 

Dal 26 settembre al 1° ottobre | TEATRO
(26-27.09 – h 20 | 28-29.09 – h 21 | 30.09 – h 16 e h 21 | 01.10 – h 16)
Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone” – Sala Petrassi
Omaggio a Peter Brook
Peter Brook / Marie Hélène Estienne
Tempest Project

Dal 27 settembre al 1° ottobre | VR PERFORMANCE
(27-28.09 – h 18.30 e 20.30 | 29.09 – h 17 e 19 | 01.10 – h 10.30, 12.30, 15 e 17)
Mattatoio
Mauro Lamanna e Aguilera Justiniano
Real Heroes

Dal 28 settembre al 1° ottobre | DANZA
(28-29.09 – h 20 | 30.09 – h 19 | 01.10 – h 16 e h 21)
Teatro Argentina
Akram Khan Company
Jungle Book reimagined

Dal 29 settembre al 1° ottobre – h 21 | DANZA-DIGITAL
Mattatoio
Choy Ka Fai
Umbearable Darkness

1 ottobre – h 19.30 | TALK-DIGITAL
Mattatoio
Choy Ka Fai
Sometimes I See The Future

30 settembre – h. 15-19 | DESIGN
Mattatoio
Design Talks
a cura di studio Mistaker con NABA, FISCHIO

Dal 30 settembre al 1° ottobre | TEATRO
(30.09 – h 20 | 01.10 – h 18)
Mattatoio
Elli Papakonstantinou
The Bacchae

Previous article
Teatro Trastevere, Taglio la corda
Next article
RomaEuropa Festival, Bintou Dembélé con Rite de passage – Solo II
Redazione Roma
Redazione Roma
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

PRIVACY

Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy

Email: redazione@teatrionline.com

SOCIAL

© A.C.I.D.I. Associazione Culturale Informazione Diffusione Innovazione APS - Codice Fiscale 94310120483 - Via Jacopo Nardi 21 - 50132 Firenze