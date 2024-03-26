Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

The Easter long weekend gives us all a chance to catch our breath after a busy start to the year. John Tavener and Sibelius provide music for contemplation and rejuvenation, but then we get swept away again into the enchanting worlds of Harry Potter™ and Singin’ in the Rain.
DONALD RUNNICLES CONDUCTS THE PROTECTING VEIL
Experience John Tavener’s transcendent cello concerto The Protecting Veil, coupled with Mendelssohn’s majestic Fifth Symphony. An unforgettable concert that will leave you feeling inspired and transformed by the power of music.