The Easter long weekend gives us all a chance to catch our breath after a busy start to the year. John Tavener and Sibelius provide music for contemplation and rejuvenation, but then we get swept away again into the enchanting worlds of Harry Potter™ and Singin’ in the Rain.
Donald Runnicles conducts The Protecting Veil
DONALD RUNNICLES CONDUCTS THE PROTECTING VEIL
Experience John Tavener’s transcendent cello concerto The Protecting Veil, coupled with Mendelssohn’s majestic Fifth Symphony. An unforgettable concert that will leave you feeling inspired and transformed by the power of music.

27 & 28 March | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
Who Was Sibelius?
WHO WAS SIBELIUS? THE GREAT FINNISH COMPOSER WHO ‘BELONGED TO THE WHOLE WORLD’
Legendary Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä explains why Jean Sibelius is such an important composer to the entire world, and explores the music he has selected for his first Sydney concerts in ten years.

Osmo Vänskä conducts the music of Sibelius
24–27 April | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
The Cat Empire with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra
YOUR PRESALE IS NOW OPEN
We are joining forces with legendary Australian band The Cat Empire to perform exciting new material as well as The Cat Empire classics re-invented for the orchestral world.

6 & 7 September | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

