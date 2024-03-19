Riccardo Frizza conducts Mahler’s Symphony of a Thousand at the MUPA

The event on 23rd March at Müpa’s Béla Bartók National Concert Hall in Budapest is already sold out. Riccardo Frizza will conduct Mahler’s Symphony No.8 leading “his” Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and the best of the male, female and children’s choirs, alongside excellent solo singers. Exactly two years after being appointed Chief Conductor of the HRSO, Maestro Frizza reflects on the short but intense journey he has undertaken with this orchestra, and on the artistic, social and personal bonds that they have begun creating together: “Everything started with Mahler (the announcement of my appointment coincided with the performance of the Resurrection Symphony at the Müpa that had such a resounding impact) and has reached an important destination today with the performance of the Symphony of a Thousand which we’re giving in the same auditorium on 23rd March, and for which our orchestra will be joined by the cream of the men’s, women’s and children’s choirs, and a magnificent selection of solo singers. We will all be called on for an exceptional venture, offering the Hungarian audience Mahler’s most magnificent creation (as he himself wrote to Willem Mengelberg, the eminent Dutch promoter of his music), a milestone in the philosophy of music, which the composer created from a vertiginous range of resources that explode with unprecedented musical power. Our formidable task is to interpret this masterpiece to express Mahler’s profound thoughts, written in a letter to another friend, that his previous works were tragic and subjective, whereas the Eighth Symphony ‘is a source of great joy’. With full awareness of the profound significance of these statements, we are about to immerse ourselves in the interpretation of a score which summarises the history of music up until 1906, year in which the symphony was composed”. The Symphony of a Thousand will be lived streamed on Bartók Rádió starting at 7:35 p.m..