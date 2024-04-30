|
Sesto Quatrini makes his house debut at
Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, on 2 May
|OPERA GALA featuring Jaho, Oropesa, Camarena and Álvarez
| This year, the Gran Teatre del Liceu celebrates its 177th anniversary with the Gala Concert on 2nd May. This event will mark Sesto Quatrini’s house debut at the Barcelona theatre and will feature a quartet of stars of the opera scene as protagonists: Ermonela Jaho, Lisette Oropesa, Javier Camarena, and Carlos Álvarez.
|“It is an honour to ascend the podium at the Liceu which, besides being a theatre with a glorious past and present, has had close ties ever since its establishment with the Italian belcanto tradition (for example, Mercadante, a composer I love very much, has often been performed here), says the Maestro on the eve of the concert. It is an honour to be making music with such exceptional singers, stars who excel in their various repertoires. I’m looking forward to the joy of elevating my musical vision to a higher level, in harmony with these exquisite performers, because with them there will be no technical obstacles and we’ll have the time and the will to work on even the most microscopic details.
|Our Gala concert programme has been designed to highlight the marvellous voices of Ermonela, Lisette, Javier and Carlos together with an extremely varied, elegant combination of Puccini, Verdi, Cilea, Gounod and Donizetti, with several classics of zarzuela and 18th century opera which have spoken for generations, with countless, irresistible melodies, to the hearts of lovers of vocal music.
|The orchestral pieces, which will allow me to make music exclusively with the legendary Liceu orchestra, are the overture from Luisa Miller, the Prelude and Intermezzi “Abbandono” and “Tregenda” from Le Villi and, to my great delight, the Intermezzo from Goyescas by Granados: a composer I love, who has made a splendid contribution to the history of scholarly music, remaining faithful all the while to the emotions and spirit of Spanish music.”
