SESTO QUATRINI MAKES HIS DEBUT AT THE ROYAL OPERA HOUSE L’elisir d’amore, on stage and at cinemas from 22 September to 10 October The greatly-applauded staging of L’elisir d’amore created in 2006 by Laurent Pelly is back on stage at the London Royal Opera House. With boundless imagination and a perfect mix of sentimentality and frivolity, this version transposes Donizetti’s comic opera about rural life to Fellini’s Italy in the 1950s. The production has been reprised several times but is always worth seeing again, especially this time with Maestro Sesto Quatrini making his debut at the Royal Opera House, conducting a great cast: Nadine Sierra, in her debut as Adina, Liparit Avetisyan (Nemorino), Boris Pinkhasovich (Belcore) and Sir Bryn Terfel as Doctor Dulcamara. OPERA AT THE CINEMA

L'elisir d'amore will be on stage on 22, 25, 28 September and on 3, 5, 10 October with the final performance reserved for schools, while on Thursday 5 October at 8.15 p.m. (CEST) it will be broadcast live at cinemas across the UK with a repeat broadcast on Sunday 8 October at 3 p.m. (CEST). The list of cinemas can be found here: www.roh.org.uk/cinemas/production/54443/findcinema Sesto Quatrini is well-acquainted with this masterpiece, having conducted it for the first time in 2017 at the Théâtre des Variétés in Paris with his company Les Voix Concertantes and then, a year later, at Teatro La Fenice (Venice debut) and in 2020 at the Tiroler Festspiele Erl and at the Théâtre du Capitole in Toulouse. And now he's delighted to be adding the prestigious Royal Opera House to this list. Torna alla Royal Opera House di Londra l'applauditissimo Elisir d'amore ideato nel 2006 da Laurent Pelly che – con inesauribile fantasia e perfetta miscela di sentimento e leggerezza – traspone la commedia sulla vita rurale di Donizetti nell'Italia felliniana degli anni Cinquanta. Una produzione ripresa più volte ma che vale sempre la pena di rivedere, specialmente in questa occasione che vede il debutto del Maestro Sesto Quatrini alla Royal Opera House alla guida di un grande cast: Nadine Sierra, al suo debutta come Adina, Liparit Avetisyan (Nemorino), Boris Pinkhasovich (Belcore) e Sir Bryn Terfel nei panni del dottore Dulcamara. OPERA AL CINEMA L'elisir d'amore sarà in scena il 22, 25, 28 settembre e 3, 5, 10 ottobre con l'ultima replica aperta esclusivamente alle scuole mentre quella di giovedì 5 ottobre alle 20.15 (CEST) sarà trasmessa in diretta nei cinema del Regno Unito e ritrasmessa in differita domenica 8 ottobre alle 15 (CEST). Clicca qui per consultare la lista dei cinema:

www.roh.org.uk/cinemas/production/54443/findcinema Sesto Quatrini ha una bella consuetudine con questo capolavoro, affrontandolo per la prima volta nel 2017 al Théâtre des Variétés di Parigi con la sua compagnia Les Voix Concertantes poi, un anno dopo, al Teatro La Fenice (debutto veneziano) e nel 2020 al Tiroler Festspiele Erl e al Théâtre du Capitole de Toulouse. E ora, a questa lista è felice di aggiungere anche la prestigiosa Royal Opera House. Find out more: www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/lelisir-damore-by-laurent-pelly-details www.sestoquatrini.com Photo © Fabrizio Sansoni