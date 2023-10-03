mercoledì, Ottobre 4, 2023

Concerto

Michelle Lordi Two Moons

Redazione
By Redazione
Vocalist, songwriter, bandleader Michelle Lordi to release new recording “Two Moons,” joined by pianist Orrin Evans, bassist Eric Revis,

and drummer Nasheet Waits

“Flawless” -Downbeat

“Mesmerizing” – JazzTimes

Michelle Lordi vocals/ Orrin Evans piano

Eric Revis bass/ Nasheet Waits drums

Special Guests:

Matthew Parrish bass

Caleb Wheeler Curtis soprano saxophone

Release Date: October 6th, 2023

Imani Records proudly announces the October 6th, 2023 release of Two Moons, a bold encounter that joins acclaimed singer Michelle Lordi with pianist (and Imani owner) Orrin Evans, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Nasheet Waits, partners on three albums as the collective trio Tar Baby, who contribute their customary attitude of what Lordi calls “reckless abandon” while also functioning as a nonpareil signifying rhythm section. The brilliant young alto saxophonist Caleb Curtis and adept bassist Matthew Parrish contribute poignantly to several tunes.

The acoustic ambiance of Two Moons, Lordi’s fourth leader album, diverges from its well-reviewed, plugged-in predecessor, the 2019 album Break Up With The Sound, described by Jazz Times as “a mesmerizing alt-country jazz dreamscape” whose personnel included masters like tenor saxophonist Donny McCaslin and drummer Rudy Royston. In both settings, she fulfills Downbeat’s assessment of the earlier date: “A warm and generous instrument, Lordi’s voice sounds at home in all of these settings, acutely expressive, unaffected, and fully engaged with her accompanists, who get plenty of space to work in.”

On Two Moons, Lordi admixtures three original songs and a text with five choice, less traveled covers culled from various corners of the Songbook and Americana canons. As on Drive(2015), which Evans also produced and played on, she selected the repertoire from songs she was performing and composing in the Covid months leading up to March 2021. “Everything still felt apocalyptic and dire, with tiny moments of light here and there,” Lordi says. “Nothing seemed sure at that time- in my music or my personal life. The first track, “Both” is a recounting of an ominous dream that I had just before the recording began. As the album unfolds, there are reflections of this dream and its paradox of good coming from bad and vice versa. This mirrored my unsettled internal and external atmosphere at the time the album was recorded” .

Both agree that the album stemmed from a “crime of opportunity.” “Nasheet and Eric were at my house one day during the pandemic,” Evans recalls. “Michelle said, ‘I’d love to do a record with them.’ I said, ‘Are you sure?’ ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘However you want your song to sound, let go of that. We will play your music. But let us come to this situation with our vibe, which may be different than any other trio that’s going to back you.”

“We rehearsed and then basically decided to let it go and let what happened happen,” Lordi says, “Orrin and I have a ten year friendship based on our shared love for music and bringing people together. Another important aspect of our relationship has been urging each other to move forward- personally and professionally. Orrin encourages me to step out boldly musically and challenges my tendency to overthink- this album is a good example of his ability to push me”.

Lordi “lived many lives,” working as a photographer, drug sales rep, product designer, before devoting her energies to music. ” I’ve always been an artist, first a visual artist and then a vocalist. “I’m drawn to jazz because it gives me the widest palette to create with.” Lordi’s visceral artwork enhances the CD packaging for her last two projects and has been incorporated into her performances, including NPR Music Live Sessions.

“Michelle lives in the land of misfit toys,” Evans says fondly. “She wants to give you beautiful lyrics in a jazz format. We came away with something really interesting.”
About Michelle Lordi

Vocalist, songwriter, bandleader & curator Michelle Lordi has received international accolades and heavy rotation on jazz radio stations in the US and abroad for her  recording projects, “Drive” (2015) and “Dream A Little Dream” ( 2017) and “Break Up With The Sound“(2019)

Whether she’s performing with bebop jazz legends, exploring experimental soundscapes in her original music or delivering her taut, mesmerizing jazz interpretations of pop ballads, Lordi’s profound love of the music she chooses to sing and the musicians she creates with is evident in every note of her vividly expressive and elegantly communicative voice.

Michelle has performed in performance venues, jazz clubs and festivals across the US such as the Mann Music Center, The Kimmel Center, The Deer Head Inn, Chris’ Jazz Café, Philadelphia Museum of Art, South, Zlock Performing Arts Center (PA), The Side Door (CT) 55 Bar, Birdland, Bar Bayeux, Cornelia Street Café, Jazz Forum, Maureen’s, Mezzrow, Minton’s, SMOKE Jazz & Supper Club, Smalls,(NY), DazzleJazz (CO) , BluJazz, Bop Stop, HÜG (OH) Cliff Bell’s, Dirty Dog Jazz Café, (MI) & Le Duc Des Lombards (France)

In 2019 Michelle Lordi was nominated in three categories ( Best Band, Rising Star & Female Jazz Vocalist) in the Hot House New York City Readers Jazz Awards. She has performed and/or recorded with musical luminaries such as Orrin Evans, Marc Copland, Eric Wortham II, JD Allen, Larry McKenna, Greg Osby, Houston Person, Matthew Parrish, Buster Williams, Nir Felder, Eric Revis, Ben Wolfe, Nasheet Waits, Gene Jackson, Donald Edwards, EJ Strickland, Rudy Royston, John Anderson (Yes) Warren Defever (His Name Is Alive)  and many others.

Michelle Lordi is currently available for interview

For more information on Michelle Lordi visit:

www.michellelordi.com
Redazione
Redazionehttp://www.teatrionline.com
