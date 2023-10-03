Michelle Lordi Two Moons

|About Michelle Lordi
Vocalist, songwriter, bandleader & curator Michelle Lordi has received international accolades and heavy rotation on jazz radio stations in the US and abroad for her recording projects, “Drive” (2015) and “Dream A Little Dream” ( 2017) and “Break Up With The Sound“(2019)
Whether she’s performing with bebop jazz legends, exploring experimental soundscapes in her original music or delivering her taut, mesmerizing jazz interpretations of pop ballads, Lordi’s profound love of the music she chooses to sing and the musicians she creates with is evident in every note of her vividly expressive and elegantly communicative voice.
Michelle has performed in performance venues, jazz clubs and festivals across the US such as the Mann Music Center, The Kimmel Center, The Deer Head Inn, Chris’ Jazz Café, Philadelphia Museum of Art, South, Zlock Performing Arts Center (PA), The Side Door (CT) 55 Bar, Birdland, Bar Bayeux, Cornelia Street Café, Jazz Forum, Maureen’s, Mezzrow, Minton’s, SMOKE Jazz & Supper Club, Smalls,(NY), DazzleJazz (CO) , BluJazz, Bop Stop, HÜG (OH) Cliff Bell’s, Dirty Dog Jazz Café, (MI) & Le Duc Des Lombards (France)
In 2019 Michelle Lordi was nominated in three categories ( Best Band, Rising Star & Female Jazz Vocalist) in the Hot House New York City Readers Jazz Awards. She has performed and/or recorded with musical luminaries such as Orrin Evans, Marc Copland, Eric Wortham II, JD Allen, Larry McKenna, Greg Osby, Houston Person, Matthew Parrish, Buster Williams, Nir Felder, Eric Revis, Ben Wolfe, Nasheet Waits, Gene Jackson, Donald Edwards, EJ Strickland, Rudy Royston, John Anderson (Yes) Warren Defever (His Name Is Alive) and many others.