Luciano Ganci è Riccardo in UN BALLO IN MASCHERA

Luciano Ganci is ready to take the stage at the Teatro Filarmonico of Verona for his last production of the year: he will be Riccardo in Un ballo in maschera from 17 to 23 December. Verdi’s masterpiece returns, in fact, after twenty years to close the 2023 Opera Season of the Arena Foundation in the memorable staging designed by Giuseppe Carmignani in 1913 and brought back here by Marina Bianchi with costumes by Lorena Marin. Francesco Ivan Ciampa will conduct the Orchestra and Chorus of the Arena di Verona Foundation.

The first performance is dedicated to Maestro Julian Kovatchev, who passed away prematurely in Korea a few weeks ago. With just a few days till the premiere, Luciano Ganci reflects on “his” Riccardo: “The first word that comes to my mind when I think of Riccardo is loyalty. This is an opera about unattainable love that stems precisely from Riccardo’s loyalty towards the trusted Renato, whose wife he is secretly in love with and who, he discovers, loves him back. He decides to step aside, suffering greatly and, as the story unfolds, falls victim to a conspiracy which will lead, as predicted by the fortune-teller Ulrica who has been condemned by the notables but absolved by him, to his death at the hands of Renato himself.

Even more interesting than opera plots is the message they carry. Riccardo is a positive character, an enlightened, kind ruler, an extremely joyous, good character, who hides the suffering of unattainable love beneath this mask. He could take advantage of his power, but he sacrifices his heart’s desire for his trusted friend, and disregards the conspiracies for love of his people.

It’s interesting that this opera includes three female register voices which depict three different sides of this world: Oscar represents joy and youthful light-heartedness, Amelia, love and emotions, Ulrica, wisdom and magic. All three constitute a marvel which moves the world, a marvel that is to be understood, honoured and respected, just as Riccardo does at the price of his own life. There’s no need to stir up new ideas to foster consideration and respect for women; it’s sufficient to understand and put into practice what we have been taught by operas like Un Ballo in maschera.

From a vocal perspective, Riccardo is an amazing role: he covers an extension of over two octaves, from low B flat to high C, he has a ballata, duets, trios and concertati which give the singer great satisfaction, as well as an aria which I find very difficult to perform due to its composition and nature. Lending my voice to such a role simply makes me more grateful to be a tenor. Long live Verdi. Long live opera. Long live Italy!“