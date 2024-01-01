|
Riccardo Frizza conducts
THE THREE QUEENS
Teatro Real in Madrid, 6 January
| My new year with opera starts on 6th January at the Teatro Real in Madrid for one of The three Queens concerts, with a programme that combines the finales of the so-called Tudor trilogy. The performance is part of a world tour with Sondra Radvanovsky in the leading roles. It was for her regal voice that I created this project which we presented at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2019, the Liceu in Barcelona in 2021 and at the Teatro San Carlo in Naples in 2022. The three Queens is already available on a CD released in 2022 by Pentatone of the live recording of the first concert in Chicago, which was extremely well-received by opera lovers. As you can imagine, it is particularly exciting for me to be starting the new year with Donizetti. I am resuming an itinerary that is unfolding, thanks to Donizetti Opera of which I’m the proud music director, with the presentation of critical editions of famous operas, above all with original instruments, and of less well-known or almost forgotten operas like Il diluvio universale, with which we inaugurated the 2023 edition of the festival dedicated to Donizetti by his native city.
|And (if Anna Bolena, Maria Stuarda and Roberto Devereux have a special place in the audience’s heart) our performance aims to offer not only a flourish of the most intense moments from the three masterpieces and a form of tribute to the most emblematic Belcanto, but also an aesthetic and theatrical reflection: because they are a concentration of the essence of incisive dramaturgy and fully accomplished Belcanto composition, surprisingly contemporary and able to inspire the most impassioned romantic cyclones.
|It is a great pleasure to be back in Madrid conducting the Orchestra and Chorus of the Teatro Real for these regal leading ladies. Stage setting is by Rafael Villalobos.
| Mi nuevo año operístico empieza el 6 de enero en el Teatro Real de Madrid con el concierto Las tres Reinas, un programa que incluye los finales de la popular trilogía Tudor de Donizetti.
El espectáculo forma parte de una gira mundial con Sondra Radvanovsky interpretando a las protagonistas de las tres óperas. Inspirándome en su “regia” voz creé este proyecto que estrenamos en la Lyric Opera de Chicago en 2019, para después presentarlo en el Gran Teatre del Liceu de Barcelona en 2021 y en el Teatro San Carlo de Nápoles en 2022. Las tres Reinas ya está disponible en un CD editado en 2022 por Pentatone con la grabación en directo del concierto de Chicago y que tuvo una gran acogida entre los amantes de la ópera.
Como podéis imaginar, es particularmente emocionante para mí comenzar el nuevo año con Donizetti. Retomo así un itinerario que se está desarrollando gracias al Donizetti Opera Festival de Bérgamo, del que me siento orgulloso de ser su director musical, con la presentación de ediciones críticas con instrumentos originales de óperas conocidas y de títulos menos divulgados o casi olvidados como Il diluvio universale, con el que inauguramos la edición 2023 del certamen dedicado a este fundamental compositor italiano en su ciudad natal. Y si Anna Bolena, Maria Stuarda y Roberto Devereux tienen un lugar especial en el corazón del público, “Las tres Reinas” pretende ofrecer no sólo las escenas más destacadas de estas tres obras maestras a modo de homenaje al bel canto más emblemático, sino también una reflexión estética y teatral, ya que conforman la esencia de una dramaturgia incisiva y de composiciones belcantistas plenamente logradas, sorprendentemente contemporáneas y capaces de desencadenar apasionadas tormentas románticas.
|Es un gran placer estar de regreso en Madrid dirigiendo a estas protagonistas de la realeza junto a la Orquesta y el Coro del Teatro Real. La ambientación escénica del espectáculo la firma Rafael Villalobos.
