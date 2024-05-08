ConcertoFeatured

Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Redazione
Redazione
95

8 May, 2024

May and June is full of rich and exciting collaborations with inspiring musicians, including two programs with Nigel Westlake and Lior, a journey into the Baroque with conductor Erin Helyard, the return of Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang and the adventure of our annual NSW Regional Tour.
Beethoven in a hall of mirrors: John Adams and Absolute Jest
BEETHOVEN IN A HALL OF MIRRORS: JOHN ADAMS AND ABSOLUTE JEST
We spoke to one of this country’s finest chamber ensembles, the Australian String Quartet, about inspiration, collaboration and the ‘ecstasy’ of Beethoven ahead of our very special collaboration in June.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra with the Australian String Quartet
6–8 June | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
READ MORE
The Sydney Symphony peforms Compassion
THE SYDNEY SYMPHONY PERFORMS COMPASSION
We can’t wait to embark on our annual NSW Regional Tour, and this year we are bringing along special guests Nigel Westlake and Lior to perform their beloved work Compassion.

29–31 May | Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Taree
BOOK NOW
An Interview with Joyce Yang
AN INTERVIEW WITH JOYCE YANG
Pianist Joyce Yang discusses her 20-year career and explores Grieg’s Piano Concerto, a unique work she says ‘lives on its own planet,’ ahead of her Sydney performances in May.

Joyce Yang performs Grieg’s Piano Concerto

18 & 19 May | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Joyce Yang in Recital

20 May | City Recital Hall
READ MORE
When George Met Arnold
WHEN GEORGE MET ARNOLD
A unique orchestral performance with film to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Arnold Schoenberg’s birth.

SPECIAL EVENT
15 May | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
BOOK NOW
Ngapa William Cooper
NGAPA WILLIAM COOPER
An inspiring new collaboration between Nigel Westlake, Lior and Dr Lou Bennett.

23 May | City Recital Hall
24 May | Newcastle
25 May | Wyong
BOOK NOW
WIN the ultimate stay and Symphony experience at Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour
WIN THE ULTIMATE STAY AND SYMPHONY EXPERIENCE AT PULLMAN QUAY GRAND SYDNEY HARBOUR
To enter, simply click below and sign up to ALL – Accor’s Loyalty Programs to be in the running to win the ultimate overnight stay in a Deluxe One Bedroom Harbour View Suite. Enjoy valet parking, breakfast in Q Dining for 2x guests and 2x Premium Seats to a concert of your choice with Sydney Symphony Orchestra, drink at interval and gift bag to take away.*

Competition closes 31 May 2024.
LEARN MORE

You Might Also Like

ANTONELLA RUGGIERO – MONFERRATO ON STAGE

Vittorio Cosma con ”Open Machine” a FOG 2022

Grandezze & Meraviglie Festival Musicale Estense 2022-2023

I Concerti nel Parco, Ute Lemper in Time traveller

8 marzo – Femminile Plurale II

Condividi questo articolo
Articolo precedente Saranno famosi – Fame il musical
Articolo successivo Accademia di Santa Cecilia, Jakub Hrůša e Daniil Trifonov

Social

Sostieni Teatrionline

spot_img

News

Teatro Quirino, Trappola per topi di Agatha Christie
Commedia Prosa Recensioni/Articoli Roma
Atelier musicale, sabato prossimo è atteso il grande jazz
Concerto Milano
TURANDOT
Featured Musica Opera
Accademia Filarmonica Romana, Serata di Gala Adriana Panni
Concerto Evento Roma