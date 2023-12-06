mercoledì, Dicembre 6, 2023

Area Riservata

HomeConcertoMarina Comparato makes her debut in La Vestale
Concerto

Marina Comparato makes her debut in La Vestale

Thessaloniki Concert Hall | 8, 9 and 10 December Production dedicated to Maria Callas

Redazione
By Redazione
0
83

Marina Comparato makes her debut in La Vestale
Thessaloniki Concert Hall | 8, 9 and 10 December

Production dedicated to Maria Callas
 On Friday, 8th December mezzosoprano Marina Comparato will be making her debut in the title role of La Vestale, in a semi-staged performance directed by Stefanos Koroneos and conducted by Philippe Forget, at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. This production (co-produced with the New Teatro Grattacielo) holds special significance as it pays tribute to the incomparable Maria Callas, commemorating the 100th anniversary of her birth. It’s no coincidence that the version chosen to present to the Greek audience is the same Italian version Maria Callas sang at the Teatro alla Scala in 1954.

Marina Comparato is both thrilled and proud to debut this part, promising to give her all to honour La Divina. “It’s the first time that I take on an opera by Spontini – says Marina – but it’s something I’ve always dreamt of doing and I’m delighted it’s finally happening with La Vestale here at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. The score is permeated by a powerful dramatic tension, especially in the majestic recitativos sung by the Vestal Virgin. Particularly challenging, and of great tragic depth, is the aria which alternates virtuosic passages with more relaxed, bel canto lines from which one can sense the character’s inner turmoil and restlessness. But above all, it is the relationship between the Vestal Virgin and Giulia that touches me deeply because it foreshadows the famous one between Norma and Adalgisa, both dramaturgically and musically.”
Performances scheduled to take place on 8th, 9th and 10th December.
 Venerdì 8 dicembre il mezzosoprano Marina Comparato debutta nel ruolo del titolo de La Vestale alla Thessaloniki Concert Hall nello spettacolo in forma semi-scenica con la direzione di Philippe Forget e la regia di Stefanos Koroneos. La produzione (coprodotta con il Teatro Grattacielo di New York) assume un significato particolare poiché rende omaggio all’incomparabile Maria Callas nell’anno del centenario della sua nascita. Non a caso è stata scelta la versione italiana da presentare al pubblico greco, la stessa che la Callas cantò al Teatro alla Scala nel 1954.

Marina Comparato è emozionata e orgogliosa di debuttare in questa parte, promettendo di dare il massimo per onorare La Divina. «È la prima volta che affronto un’opera di Spontini – dichiara Marina – ma è una cosa che ho sempre sognato di fare e sono felice che sia proprio con La Vestale qui alla Thessaloniki Concert Hall. La partitura è pervasa da una forte tensione drammatica, soprattutto nei maestosi recitativi intonati dalla Gran Vestale. Particolarmente impegnativa è l’aria, di grande spessore tragico, che alterna passi virtuosistici a linee più distese e belcantistiche, da cui si intuisce il turbamento e l’irrequietezza interiore del personaggio. Ma è soprattutto il rapporto tra la Gran Vestale e Giulia che mi tocca nel profondo, perché drammaturgicamente e musicalmente prelude a quello celebre tra Norma e Adalgisa».

Le recite sono previste l’8, 9 e 10 dicembre.
Find out more:
www.tch.gr/lavestale
Previous article
Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Next article
Negli Occhi: l’EP d’esordio della ComfortZone
Redazione
Redazionehttp://www.teatrionline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

PRIVACY

Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy

Email: redazione@teatrionline.com

SOCIAL

© A.C.I.D.I. Associazione Culturale Informazione Diffusione Innovazione APS - Codice Fiscale 94310120483 - Via Jacopo Nardi 21 - 50132 Firenze