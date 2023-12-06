6 December, 2023 With just three weeks until Christmas, we are all trying to find the perfect gift. And we are here to help, with a gift guide to our 2024 Season. CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE Give the gift of music this Christmas with tickets to the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. From world-class opera in concert to beloved film scores performed live, there is something for everyone in 2024. VIEW OUR GIFT GUIDE SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN IN CONCERT Experience one of the greatest movies of all time, Singin’ in the Rain, live in concert with the Sydney Symphony. 12 & 13 April 2024 | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall BOOK NOW WHAT DO YOU LOOK FOR IN OUR PROGRAM BOOKS? We’d love to hear about your experience and what you think. START SURVEY SIMONE YOUNG CONDUCTS GURRELIEDER Featuring over 300 musicians on stage, this epic love story is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. 15 & 16 March 2024 | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall BOOK NOW DONALD RUNNICLES CONDUCTS THE PROTECTING VEIL A program of uplifting music for the spirit, with works by Wagner, Tavener and Mendelssohn. 27 & 28 March 2024 | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall BOOK NOW WILSON PARKING APP

