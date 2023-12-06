mercoledì, Dicembre 6, 2023

Concerto

Sydney Symphony Orchestra

With just three weeks until Christmas, we are all trying to find the perfect gift. And we are here to help, with a gift guide to our 2024 Season.
Give the gift of music this Christmas with tickets to the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. From world-class opera in concert to beloved film scores performed live, there is something for everyone in 2024.
VIEW OUR GIFT GUIDE
Experience one of the greatest movies of all time, Singin’ in the Rain, live in concert with the Sydney Symphony.

12 & 13 April 2024 | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall 
What do you look for in our program books?
WHAT DO YOU LOOK FOR IN OUR PROGRAM BOOKS?
We’d love to hear about your experience and what you think.
Featuring over 300 musicians on stage, this epic love story is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

15 & 16 March 2024 | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
A program of uplifting music for the spirit, with works by Wagner, Tavener and Mendelssohn.

27 & 28 March 2024 | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
For an easy way to park at your next concert, visit the Wilson Parking App and get the best deals. Locate, book, and pay for your parking in as few as 3 taps. If you are a Sydney Symphony subscriber remember to use your discount code when booking.
